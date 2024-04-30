Former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio on Tuesday pressed again on the Philippine government to file a second arbitration case against China before the United Nations arbitration tribunal in The Hague, this time to challenge what he described as Beijing’s “official policy of aggression” towards the Philippines over the West Philippine Sea situation.

Carpio was reacting to the incident Tuesday, March 30, at the Bajo de Masinloc when a China Coast Guard vessel fired its water cannons on a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

Carpio said the China Coast Guard’s use of water cannon to harass Philippine patrols has been sanctioned by Beijing’s “revised” Coast Guard law, which he described as a violation of international law.

“The UN charter says that disputes must be settled by peaceful means. Beijing amended their coast guard law to authorize their coast guard to be agressive,” Carpio said Tuesday during a forum at the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) in Quezon City.

“We should file a new arbitration case. We should include in the new arbitration a challenge to their coast guard law as a violation of the UN charter,” Carpio said.

Beijing has recently stepped up its aggressiveness in asserting its claim over the entire South China Sea, regularly harassing Philippine patrols and resupply missions to the country’s outpost in Ayungin Shoal and in Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales.