Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. has signed the memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation between the Philippines and Canada to maintain the strong foundation of bilateral cooperation.

“The strongest assets (the Philippines and Canada) have are the mutual trust and confidence that we have in one another on a people-to-people basis,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro pledged the commitment of the Department of National Defense to the full implementation of the MOU, in line with the Department’s thrust to strengthen its defense partnerships with like-minded states, given the evolving regional security landscape.

“And because we are dealing with each other in a straightforward, open, and rules-based manner, such trust is reinforced and will surpass political changes and the tests of time,” Teodoro said.