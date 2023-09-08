The Philippine government has sought a stronger partnership with Cambodia in the areas of food security, trade and commerce, and people-to-people exchanges on Thursday.

“I am a great believer of multi-lateral discussions but I also give equal importance to bilateral arrangements that we might do. Once again, I’m very happy to have had this exchange and I think, as I said, we’ve already identified so many areas that we can start off with,” Marcos told the Cambodian Prime Minister r Hun Manet at the sidelines of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Marcos raised the possibility of sourcing rice from Cambodia as well as further boosting commercial aviation between the two countries.

It would be the first time that the Philippines would import a significant tonnage of rice from Cambodia after the passage of the Rice Tariffication Law in 2019, which liberalized rice trade in the Philippines and allowed private entities, instead of the government, to import rice from any country, as long as compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary requirements and import duties could be met.

Marcos said that this was just the beginning of a more enhanced collaboration with Cambodia.

“I see that there’s so much room for growth, so much room for partnership,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the Philippines is working towards ensuring food sufficiency, especially rice, after recently experiencing typhoons that have greatly affected local rice production.

The country has asked Cambodian authorities to ease the terms and conditions for rice importers in the Philippines to ensure a steady supply of the staple coming into the country.

In May this year, business-to-business sales deals between Khmer Foods company and rice importers in the Philippines resulted in the export to the Philippines of about 2,500 tons of rice.

Cambodian officials said their country was targeting to get a one percent share of the market of imported rice in the Philippines by 2024 and encouraged stakeholders to sustain and make more efforts to increase rice exports to the Philippines.

With regard to civil aviation cooperation, both countries agreed to expand the direct flights between the Philippines and Cambodia given the improvements in the COVID-19 situation and easing of restrictions.

“I shall, as my homework when I get back, look into the possibility of our airline increasing the number of flights to other destinations in Cambodia that we would like to go to. This is something that goes both ways,” Marcos said.

Marcos also mentioned the cultural, educational, and people-to-people exchanges between the Philippines and Cambodia that could be enhanced further.

“I’m very proud of our overseas Filipino workers and the teachers who have gone abroad and places. Many who’ve come from my part of the country and we have been able to assist our allies and our partners in terms of exchange of culture and the like,” Marcos said.