An urgent public alert has been issued by the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) due to the escape of an inmate named Edgar Dumagsa from Tondo, Manila, yesterday afternoon, June 26.

Dumagsa, who is 46 years old, managed to escape at around 2 p.m. while a regular count of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) was taking place. He was incarcerated for the crime of rape.

IPPF spokesperson Eden Larawan said he was admitted to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in 2008, however his sentence was later decreased in 2016 as a result of an appeal.

Prison authorities have initiated a comprehensive search and are collaborating closely with the local police to apprehend the fugitive inmate.

The escape of Dumagsa is the second occurrence of its kind this year, following the escape of another prisoner, Jaime Calicdan, 64, on June 14. IPPF documents stated that Calicdan was convicted on October 7, 2005, and received a term of reclusion perpetua for the crime of murder.

The fugitive was apprehended by the Iwahig personnel on June 15 in El Nido town in northern Palawan.

Iwahig is a vast open prison colony in Palawan, covering an area of more than 26,000 hectares. It grants inmates a considerable degree of mobility and liberty inside its confines.