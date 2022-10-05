TRIGGER WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.

Police in Quezon municipality are in pursuit of 10 armed men who robbed a family inside their compound in Barangay Tabon and took away their valuables and cash.

A report from the Police Provincial Office (PPO) released Wednesday morning claimed that so far, only one of the suspects in the robbery with homicide that transpired on October 4 around 7:30 p.m. had been identified as Gulgol Agang, 31, a resident of the same barangay.

The victims of the robbers who were said to be clad in camouflaged uniforms were Lordan Dalasa, 30; Jasmin Dalasa, 27; Lorbinio Dalasa, 58; and Mariel Toog, 32, all residents of Brgy. Tabon.

Based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the command of Maj. Bernard dela Rosa, the robbers who were armed with long and short firearms entered the victims’ compound, pointed their guns at the victims, and ordered them to lie flat on their stomachs.

Lorbinio, one of them, was allegedly mauled by some of the suspects, and when he managed to flee, they shot him twice but missed him.

The suspects took a blue shoulder bag containing P40,000 cash, a house key, a motorcycle key, a passbook, a backpack containing P1,000 cash, one unit of Vivo cellphone, IDs, and other personal belongings.

“Hindi kami tumitigil, simula kagabi hanggang ngayon, tuloy tuloy ang operation natin para makuha ang mga suspek,” Dela Rosa said.

He said arrests will be made, particularly because Agang was identified.

Sinasabi ng mga Biktima, long firearms ang bitbit ng mga suspek kaya yun ang bine-verify natin, kasi nga lahat ng may mga baril dito nakatok na natin. Malamang mga improvised ang bitbit ng mga ito, pero titingnan pa rin natin,” he added.

