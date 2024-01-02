The dead body recovered by Philippine Coast Guard personnel on December 31 in Coron town was not that of the man reportedly killed by his brother in Barangay Busybees, Taytay, according to the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO).

The cadaver was identified by the provincial police as that of Arjay Silverio Felipe, a 48-year-old fisherman and resident of Barangay Tagumpay in Coron.

The individual from Brgy. Busybees, allegedly murdered by his brother was previously identified as 31-year-old Gerald Coching.

PPO stated that Felipe’s body was moved to Coron District Hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

This was clarified to refute the emerging stories that the body found in Coron was the victim of the hacking incident in Taytay.

Meanwhile, the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) is continuing its manhunt for the suspect in the Taytay murder case.

Elfredo Gajarion Coching, 47, a resident of Sitio Tamisan, Brgy. Busybees, Taytay, is wanted in connection with the hacking of his brother.

Coching is also facing charges of theft and illegal fishing.

The suspect was last seen at Sitio Curing, Barangay Binudac, Culion, in northern Palawan.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Taytay Municipal Police Station at 0998-598-5874 or 0917-165-5848, or to reach out to the nearest police station.