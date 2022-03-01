More than 9,000 residents of Barangay Mangsee in Balabac town now have access to potable water supply after the provincial government inaugurated the installed reverse osmosis desalination plant there on Saturday, February 26.

Engr. Ann Michelle Cardenas, head of Palawan Water, said one of the most challenging tasks in Mangsee is to identify the source for the water system project.

Through the reverse osmosis desalination process, saltwater is converted into distilled drinking water. From the water system, there are 15 solar-powered water stations where residents can withdraw water through loadable chips amounting to P30 per 30 liters.

“Wala silang source ng fresh water at wala din silang ground water kasi isla kaya kahit mag-drill tayo dito, ang makukuha ay tubig-dagat pa rin. Kaya in order to provide potable water ay reverse osmosis desalination ang in-install natin dito,” Cardenas said.

“Hindi gagamit ng cash, magpapaload lang sila sa designated distributor. P30 per 30 liters or one container,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas explained that at 20,000 ppm, the quality of water is less than five ppm after the desalination process.

“Yong quality nito ay ganoon talaga sa Wilkins Distilled water. Ito ay parang mamahalin ang quality,” she said.

There are 62 water systems constructed by the provincial government in different municipalities, all of which passed the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water.

On February 25 and 26, the provincial government turned over water system projects in mainland Balabac, Barangay Sebaring, and Mangsee led by Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez, Vice Governor Dennis Socrates, Board Members Leoncio Ola and Ryan Maminta, Mayor Shuaib Astami, and other officials.