Colonel Antonio Mangoroban Jr. has relieved Brigadier General Jimmy Larida as commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade in a change of command ceremony held Friday at Marine Base Rodolfo Punsalang in Barangay Tiniguiban.

The ceremonial ritual of transferring authority and duty for the unit was presided over by the commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), Major General Charlton Sean Gaerlan.

Being the new commander of the brigade that has received the PMC’s Kahusayan Award for three consecutive years and has set the stage and worked hard to end the local armed conflict to render Palawan as insurgency-free, Mangoroban remarked that he is well aware of the simple and arduous challenges before him.

“Ako ay nangangako sa inyong lahat na gagampanan ko ang aking tungkulin ng buong husay at kagalingan,” he said. “I need all your help as we all continue to fulfill our dreams in this part of the country. Please join me as we sustain, protect, and improve the gains made by our predecessors. We shall ensure that their efforts will not be in vain.”

Col. Antonio Mangoroban Jr. (3rd from left), Philippine Marines commandant Maj. Gen. Charles Sean Gaerlan (4th from left), and Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida ( 3rd from right) during the change of command with some officers of the battalions stationed in Palawan. | Photo from 3rd Marine Brigade

“Makakaasa kayo na ang inyong 3MBde ay magiging kaisa, katuwang, kaagapay sa ating hinaharap,” he added.

Mangoroban is familiar with Palawan, having previously served as deputy commander of the brigade and deputy for marine operation in Naval Forces West (NFW).

His responsibilities are substantial, since his leadership must ensure the province’s insurgency-free status for the province’s long-term growth.

Larida, who now serves as the deputy commandant of the PMC, commended the men and women, the stakeholders, local government officials, and the Palaweños for their support of his leadership, notably for eradicating insurgency from the province.

“You have all stood in the frontlines of the 3MBde’ transformation. I am so grateful to each of you for making my life easier and being a part of my journey,” he said.

“My task two years ago was to continue the achievements of the past two commanders, Maj. Gen. Gaerlan and Maj. Gen. Nestor Herico, to finish off the insurgency problem in Palawan,” he added.

He was particularly thankful that no marine perished in combat operations in the province during his stint.

Gaerlan, for his part, recalled the efforts the marines in Palawan had made to achieve success.

“It is with hard work that the 3MBde has achieved so much success in the past couple of years—focused military operations, civil military operations, and other stakeholder support greatly contributed not only for defeating the communist-terrorists in Palawan, but also the provincial government in all its undertakings,” he said.

He said Larida’s leadership was steadfast, but it wouldn’t be without the support of the marines under the 3MBde and the many stakeholders in the province.

Gaerlan is confident that Mangoroban’s “caliber and expertise” as Larida’s successor will further contribute to the 3MBde’s accomplishments.

“He knows the area of operation, and also knows the situation here in Palawan. Wala na siyang period of adjustment kasi alam na alam na niya dito,” he said.

