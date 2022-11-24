The Mangcayap Farmers Association (MFA) of Brgy. Ipilan in the municipality of Brooke’s Point recently received Php1 million in livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

According to Kristan A. Sabando, Child Labor Prevention and Elimination Program (CLPEP) Community Facilitator, 76 members of the said association will benefit from this livelihood assistance of P1 million worth of agricultural products, supplies, and equipment.

The association’s members are the parents of child laborers profiled last year under the CLPE Program of DOLE in Palawan.

Sabando added that the DOLE’s livelihood assistance to the parents of child laborers is a strategic response to prevent and eliminate child labor.

“Parents of child laborers are among the priority beneficiaries under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP),” Sabando said.

He also explained that, under the guidelines of the DILEEP, beneficiaries should not allow their children to be engaged in child labor. The livelihood assistance provided can be in the form of Negokart, starter kits, or materials needed to start a livelihood undertaking. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)

