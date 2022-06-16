Mandaue City’s most wanted person for violating the anti-violence against women and children act has been arrested in El Nido municipality, provincial police authorities said.

Milourd Beldua Suficiencia, 43, resident of Cambaro Mandaue City, was arrested on June 13 in Barangay Masagana, El Nido town, based on a spot report shared to the local media by the Police Provincial Office (PPO) through its spokesperson, P/Maj. Ric Ramos.

The PPO said he has a standing warrant for violating Section 5(i) of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 issued on March 21, 2022, by Judge Maria Dee Seares of Family Court, Branch 6 in Mandaue City, Cebu, docketed under CC. No. DU 48913.

The bail recommended by Seares for his temporary release is 72,000.

His arrest was conducted through a joint operation of the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) and personnel of the olice Station 5 Mandaue City, PIU-PALPPO and 2nd PPMFC.

Suficiencia is now under the custody of the El Nido MPS for proper disposition.