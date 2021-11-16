The city government of Puerto Princesa is still opposed to eliminating the necessary face shield requirement, indicating that it will be considered in December.

Despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration on Monday concerning new face shield guidelines, Dr. Dean Palanca, chief of the city’s Incident Management Team (IMT), stated the local administration would continue to mandate the wearing of face shields.

“Wala pa ‘yon sa pag-uusapan. Sa next month pa,” Palanca said in a text message on Tuesday.

Duterte announced that all local government units (LGUs) using the Alert Level System can abolish mandatory face shield use if they are under alert levels 1 to 3. He added that wearing face shields can be “voluntary” in these areas, but are still mandatory in certain settings such as hospitals and quarantine facilities. LGUs under Alert Level 4 can also remove mandatory face shield wearing rules. LGUs under Alert Level 5 still need to mandate face shields.

- Advertisement -

Puerto Princesa City is still under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until November 22, and will be under Alert Level 4 afterwards, according to the national government. Officials from the city inter-agency task force (IATF) also previously said that they will not be scrapping mandatory face shield wearing anytime soon unless the national government explicitly authorizes them to do so.

The provincial government also said on Tuesday that it is seriously considering scrapping mandatory face shield use in the municipalities. Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will convene on Wednesday to finalize the matter, provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said.