The city government broke ground on Wednesday for the construction of a school stage and a flagpole at Mandaragat Elementary School.

In his message, Mayor Lucilo Bayron shared that the Bayanihan Program traces its roots back to his tenure as Vice Mayor.

Bayron emphasized the importance of such projects not only for Mandaragat Elementary School but also for other schools and barangays in need.

Mandaragat Elementary School Principal Joy Dagaraga acknowledged the substantial assistance these projects bring, transforming ideas once merely requested into tangible developments for the school.

Dagaraga also expressed gratitude for the Student Assistance Program of the City Mayor’s Office, which benefits students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Barangay Mandaragat’s Captain Lha Gallo extended deep appreciation, considering their barangay fortunate to have Mayor Bayron, who keenly understands their needs.

PTA President Aileen Gallo also conveyed gratitude in her message.