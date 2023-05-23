The authorities now have custody of the man who shot his own wife in Brgy. Aporawan in Aborlan town after he turned himself in to authorities around 7:00 in the morning of Tuesday, May 23.

The Palawan Provincial Office said in a statement that Angelito Falcasantos, also known as Junjun, voluntarily submitted himself for custody before the office of the acting Provincial Director, P/Col. Carlito Narag Jr.

The Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS) is currently preparing the case against alias Junjun.

According to the Aborlan MPS, they have obtained the statement of an eyewitness who witnessed how Junjun shot his wife, Angelita Canoy Falcasantos, in the head after a disagreement yesterday, May 22.

“Sa investigation namin, sinasabi ng witness na narinig nila na nagtatalo ang mag asawa tapos narinig nila na sinabi na’ anong sinabi mo, ulitin mo nga, tapos nakita na na binaril sa ulo ang babae, saka sa lupa pinutok ang pangalawa,” said the Aborlan MPS.

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents will act as complainants in the case to be filed against alias Junjun because all their children are minors and are unwilling to speak about the incident.

