Man who fatally hacked younger brother arrested

Joseph Magbanua, the elder brother who allegedly murdered his younger sibling in Barangay Magara over a missing bale of palay, has been detained by the police in Roxas town, northern Palawan.

Joseph, who has pursued the July 21 murder of his younger brother Patrick Magbanua, was apprehended on Thursday night in the same town’s Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Magara.

According to a report from the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), Joseph was apprehended in the area where he was hiding due to the assistance of barangay officials in Magara and a hot pursuit operation.

Cases of grave threat and murder will be filed against him.

