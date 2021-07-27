The suspect attempted to hack the police with bolo while being apprehended but was shot by the police personnel.

Man wanted for robbery, rape shot by police in Rizal municipality

Police were forced to fire a shot at a man wanted for robbery and rape when he attempted to hack them with a bolo late Monday night in IP Village, Barangay Bunog in Rizal municipality.

P/Maj. Thirz Starky Timbancaya, chief of the Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS), claimed his personnel was compelled to shoot Reylam Lanyam, a.k.a. “Oknoy,” after he attempted to hack police officers twice with a bolo while being apprehended at a wedding party around 11:35 p.m. on July 26.

Lanyam was wounded in the side of the body by a bullet, he said.

The first police officer Lanyam attempted to attack was able to dodge the bolo. They fired a shot at him, Timbancaya said, during his second attempt to hack another police officer.

“Tinaon namin na may kasalan, tapos siyempre may inuman. Hindi kasi talaga ito magpapahuli ng buhay, ilang beses na namin itong sinubukang hulihin pero madulas, talagang nagsasalita ito na hindi siya magpapahuli ng buhay sa mga pulis,” said Timbancaya.

Timbancaya said that aside from Lanyam’s robbery and rape cases, he is also involved in dealing fake gold bars to scam unknowing victims.

“Pamilya talaga yan sila, sa Brgy. Bunog sa Rizal — kapag may pagkakataon silang mang-holdup, mangho-holdup yan sila. Ginagawa nila sa mga may signal na lugar, lalapitan lang nila ang nga biktima, tutukan ng itak, kutsilyo kukunin na nila ang selpon. Marami na din yan silang nalokong mga negosyante sa gold bar, nakaw ng mga gamit sa basakan, marami pa, walang nagrereklamo dahil natatakot sa kanila,” Timbancaya claimed.

“May kaso ding rape ito, may abduction pa nga at minor ang biktima. Galing sa Brgy. Bunog, dinala niya sa Canipaan. Talagang itinago at ginawa niyang sex slave niya, bago niya ibinalik,” he added.

He said Lanyam was arrested based on a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito R. Mendoza of Branch 165 of the Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC) dated September 14, 2018, for robbery.

The Rizal MPS, Timbancaya added, will also file cases in connection with resisting arrest and attempted murder.

Aside from Lanyam, they are also looking for suspects Jerry Tinggilan, alias “Corbisito Tinggilan”, and Windo Lanyam, for robbery. Any information that may lead to their arrest may be coordinated with the Rizal MPS or the nearest police station, he said.

