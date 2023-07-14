A 54-year-old man wanted for attempted homicide has been arrested by the police in Purok Maligaya, Barangay New Agutaya, San Vicente, on Wednesday, July 12.

A report from the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) stated that Ronnie Garay was apprehended by personnel from the San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS), in collaboration with PIT-RIU 4B, 3rd Platoon 2nd PMFC Palawan PPO, 401st B MC, RMFB, CIT-RID Palawan, and Highway Patrol Group.

The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Taytay-San Vicente in Taytay, Palawan, for the crime of attempted homicide, with a recommended bail amount of P36,000.

The arrested individual is currently in police custody and will be brought before the issuing court to undergo the necessary legal proceedings.