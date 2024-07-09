A city government employee was taken into custody by personnel of Police Station 2 for resisting and disobeying them while they were investigating an alleged gun carrying incident on the night of July 8 inside the compound of the City Engineering Motor Pool Division on Rafols Road, Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa.

The man, a resident of Brgy. San Miguel, was arrested for violating Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 10951, which pertains to resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or their agents.

His victims were named as PSSG Jonah Balangan and PMSG Leo Pagulong, who are currently assigned at Police Station 2 (PS2) of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO).

A report from the said police station stated that it received a call around 8 p.m. on Monday reporting the incident about the man carrying an undetermined caliber of firearm in the motor pool.

This allegedly happened because the man had a dispute and altercation with a co-employee regarding office matters. Due to the heated argument, the man left and returned with a gun, which alarmed the compound.

During the investigation that Balangan and Pagulong were conducting, the man responded with answers that were disrespectful and raised his voice several times.

Given the circumstances, the man and the individual with whom he had a dispute were instructed to go to PS2 to clarify the situation. However, despite repeated advice from the police officers, the man refused to comply.

Pagulong then effected the arrest of the man for violating Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code and read him his Miranda rights.

No gun was seized from his possession, according to PS2.

The suspect is now in the custody of PS2, where necessary documents for filing appropriate charges with the prosecutor’s office are being prepared.