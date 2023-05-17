(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A man in Purok Buhanginan, Barangay San Miguel, in the city suffered burns on his back after setting himself on fire by pouring gasoline on himself last night around 6 p.m., May 16.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Agbayani, reportedly had a heated argument with his live-in partner after he was accused inappropriately touching her child.

Agbayani then left their home, obtained gasoline, poured it on himself, and set himself ablaze.

Fortunately, Agbayani’s neighbors quickly came to his aid and extinguished the flames. However, he sustained burns from his neck down to his back.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

