Two men went after each other following a heated argument while they were drinking, with one ending up with a chest stab wound and the other knocked out from body blows.

The incident happened in Barangay Minara, Roxas on Sunday night.

Police said the stabbing victim, Ryan Libarra, was initially taken to the Roxas Medicare Hospital and later transported to another hospital in Puerto Princesa

The suspect, Jordan Tabale, was also hospitalized after receiving repeated body blows from the victim.

“Malaki ang katawan ng biktima, maliit lang ang suspek. Noong pagsasaksak, gumanti pa ang biktima, hanggang sa napahiga ang suspek, inupuan siya ng biktima at pinagsusuntok pa siya. Nabugbog siya, kaya hanggang ngayon sa ospital siya dahil din sa tindi ng tama niya,” an investigator from the Roxas police station who didn’t want to be named said.

The Roxas municipal police station said Libarra and Tabale were drinking with their friends when they got into a heated altercation.

Their friends were able to calm them down, but Tabale remained enraged and went to his victim’s kitchen to grab a knife to attack him.

The Police Provincial Office (PPO) said the suspect wielded an 11-inch knife.

