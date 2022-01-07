A stabbing incident transpired along the road of Purok Mabuhay, Barangay San Isidro, San Vicente, at about 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022,

The victim was identified as Ariel Cervantes Cabasal, 36, while the suspect was identified as Ernanie Cachombo Salcedo, 41, both residents of the said place.

Investigation revealed that on the morning of the same date, the victim together with the suspect and a certain Zandro Salcedo were having a drinking session when a misunderstanding transpired which led to a commotion between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect went home to escape but the victim followed him which prompted the suspect to stab the victim using a bolo measuring more or less 17 inches including its handle.

Cabasal sustained stab wounds in his body and was brought to San Vicente District Hospital by Salcedo and was later transferred to Ospital ng Palawan for medical treatment.

Responding police operatives conducted hot pursuit operation and later on arrested the suspect.