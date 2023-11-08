The Bataraza police arrested on Tuesday a person who shot and wounded a distant relative over an apparent feud.

The Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS) said the shooting incident that occurred in Brgy. Buliluyan was prompted by a “misunderstanding” among distant relatives.

The suspect, who was eventually arrested by the police, was only identified as alias “Nongnong.” He reportedly barged into the house of the victim, identified as 60-year-old housewife Juriya Karil Hajal, and shot her multiple times.

“Malayong magkamag-anak naman ang suspek and victim, walang specific na sinabing away, mayroon lang misunderstanding,” the local police said.

The victim managed to seek help from a nearby house and reported the incident to Bataraza MPS personnel.

The victim was brought for medical treatment at Riotuba Nickel Foundation Incorporated Hospital, while the police managed to arrest the suspect.

Authorities recovered a caliber 9mm Trooper pistol and one magazine with two live ammunition rounds from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Bataraza MPS for proper disposition.