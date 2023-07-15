A man who was merely fixing the damaged roof of a house was suddenly shot by a fisherman before dusk yesterday, July 14, in Barangay Princess Urduja, Narra, in Southern Palawan.

The 40-year-old victim, Mark Claro Lumanog, was shot by the suspect, Catalino Mahinay Jr., also known as “Toto”, a 42-year-old farmer, the provincial police said in a report shared by Major Ric Ramos. Both are residents of the same barangay.

Lumanog was engaged in repairing the roof of an old house when Mahinay unexpectedly appeared and discharged a gunshot at him without apparent reason. The motive behind the attack is currently unknown.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene. Authorities quickly responded to the situation, and Lumanog was immediately transported to Narra Municipal Hospital by personnel from the Narra Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. Medical staff at the hospital provided necessary treatment for the victim’s injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect was apprehended by law enforcement officers and is currently under the custody of the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS).

He will undergo a paraffin test at the Palawan Provincial Forensic Unit. However, the firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered from the suspect.

Authorities are currently preparing the appropriate legal case against Mahinay, which will be referred to the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office through inquest proceedings.