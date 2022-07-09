A 32-year-old man was detained by police in Puerto Princesa when a woman spotted him committing voyeurism in a public restroom at the new city public market in Barangay San Jose.

The suspect, Ralph Dalumpines, was caught after his 22-year-old emotionally upset victim from Bataraza requested for the Anti Crime Task Force’s (ACTF) help Friday night, July 8, around 9:50 p.m. through 911, according to ACTF chief Richard Ligad.

“Agad tinungo ng tropa ang lugar at positive nga ang nasabing pangboboso ayon sa biktima na residente ng Bataraza, habang siya daw ay nagsi-CR, bigla na lang daw niya nakita ang kamay ng lalaki sa ilalim ng ladies bathroom animo’y siya ay inaabot nito,” Ligad said.

“Pagsigaw niya agad naman sumaklolo ang mga new market security at doon nakuha ang suspek na si Ralph Dalumpines residente ng Barangay Tagbarungis,” he added.

Ligad said that when the ACTF personnel were speaking with the victim, a man named Deo Glenn Lagrado approached them and informed them that Dalumpines was also the attacker who stabbed his friend Jayson Swerte, 33, near Massway on June 26, 2022. Swerte died as a result of the incident.

The ACTF released Dalumpines into the custody of Police Station 1 (PS 1).

Demelyn Maganto, the wife of his stabbing victim, arrived at the said station to inform the police not to let Dalumpines go as he was the person that witnesses saw stabbing her husband.