A man who tried to scam a small convenience store by paying for food and alcohol with a counterfeit P1,000 peso bill ended up losing his motorcycle instead.

According to a report from the Puerto Princesa Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF), the man fled on foot, leaving his motorbike behind when the store owner confronted him about the fake bill he had used.

The man eventually turned himself in, returning to the store to retrieve his motorcycle, which he claimed to have borrowed from someone else.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at a store along Burgos Street. The storekeeper, Arlene Roscales, identified the suspect as Ernesto dela Cruz.

“Pag-abot niya sa akin, alam ko ng peke. Tapos tiningnan ko dito sa ilaw kong detector [ay] peke. Paghawak pa lang alam mo na yong peke at saka hindi. Sabi ko sa kanya, taga saan ka, [sabi niya] taga dyan lang daw. Sabi ko, ‘Alam mo ba na yong pera mo peke?’ Pag sabi kong peke, hinablot niya [yong pera],” Roscales told the ACTF operative, her statement captured in a video.

Roscales said that Dela Cruz quickly fled after she confronted him, prompting her to call the attention of her husband, who was just outside the store, to inform him of the situation. The husband, whose name was not specified in the ACTF report, pursued Dela Cruz, who had accidentally left his motorcycle.

The ACTF said in a post around 4:02 a.m. on the same day through We R1 at Your Service Facebook page that the incident was reported to them via 911.

The ACTF’s report added that they searched for Dela Cruz but they didn’t find him. Eventually, they were told he returned to the store with a companion to explain and to say that he is not the owner of the motorcycle, but a certain construction worker identified as Jerald Arcona of Brgy. Bacungan.

“Pinaghahanap ng tanod at tropa natin di na nakita. Kalaunan ay may nakapagsabi bumalik ito para magpaliwanag sa nangyari at ang isa pang kasamahan nito (…) Ating nalaman [na] dinala sa PNP Mendoza ang mga suspect at complainant,” the ACTF said.

Dela Cruz claimed to authorities that the fake bill was from the salary he was paid.

“Sa sahod po namin,” when he was asked where the alleged fake P1,000 came from.