Authorities arrested on Monday a person who tried to sell an unlicensed firearm to an undercover operative.

The police identified the suspect only as alias “Kulot”, 19. He was trapped during an operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit, Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1, Maritime Palawan 2nd Special Operations Unit.

The suspect reportedly tried to sell a 9mm firearm and ammunition valued at P19,500 to an undercover police officer.