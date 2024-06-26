A man was arrested on Tuesday for illegally using a chainsaw in Barangay San Juan, Aborlan.

The suspect, identified only as alias Lim, 25, and a resident of the barangay, was apprehended following a report received by Aborlan police about unauthorized tree-cutting activities in the area.

Acting on the information, police conducted an operation against illegal logging, catching the suspect in the act of cutting down trees.

Authorities seized six pieces of timber from the suspect, which are now in the custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP).