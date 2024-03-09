National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) agents rescued on Saturday morning a Korean woman said to be sexually abused by her compatriot in Pasay City.

In a statement, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. identified the suspect as Kim Hyeongbin, who was arrested during a raid at a condominium along Pearl Drive corner Macapagal Avenue in Pasay City.

Nartatez said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Korean Embassy in Manila.

He said the father of the 23-year-old victim asked the embassy for assistance.

“Initial investigation disclosed that the father of the victim called the Korean Embassy that her daughter was sexually abused and forced to take drugs through injection by a fellow Korean national,” Nartatez said.

Seized during the operation were two plastic sachets containing 19 grams of suspected shabu, two plastic sachets containing 17 grams of suspected cocaine, and an improvised glass tube pipe with a white straw used as tooter.

The suspect is now under police custody and facing charges for violation of Republic Act Nos. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and 11648, or an Act Promoting Stronger Protection Against Rape, and Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. (PNA)