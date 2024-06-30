A man died after his motorcycle overshot along the national highway in Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, Southern Palawan, yesterday, June 29.

The victim was identified as Jebby Eniosan, 25, a resident of Brgy. Iraan, Rizal town, the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) stated in a report released to the media by Police Major Ric Ramos, its public affairs officer.

The report indicate that Eniosan was driving a black Suzuki Skydrive Sport motorcycle when the vehicle overshot and crashed, resulting in a fatal head injury.

Responding rescue personnel found his body lying lifeless near his motorcycle upon arrival at the scene.

Earlier the same evening, Eniosan had been drinking with his cousin in Iraan, Palawan. He departed from his brother’s residence around 8:30 p.m., preceding the tragic accident.

Following a post-mortem examination conducted by the municipal health officer, the cause of death was confirmed as severe head trauma.