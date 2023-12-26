A man was allegedly killed on the evening of December 24, Christmas Eve, in Sitio Tagumpay, Barangay Inagawan-Sub, Puerto Princesa City, following a bolo attack.

The victim has been identified by the police as Charlie Moten Aquino, 25. The suspect in the case is Ernesto Aguilar, 45, who is the live-in partner of the victim’s mother.

According to the statement given by the victim’s mother to the investigators of Police Station 2 (PS 2), her son was merely trying to intervene in a fight between his sibling and Aguilar.

Aguilar momentarily stepped out of the house, muttering, “I thought we would have a happy Christmas.” Subsequently, he re-entered, made his way to the bedroom, and retrieved a bolo.

In the moments that followed, it is alleged that he used the weapon to attack Aquino.

The suspect fled the scene to evade arrest.

Emergency responders brought Aquino to Aborlan Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.