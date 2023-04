A 73-year-old man suffered injuries in Brgy. Burirao, Narra, on Black Saturday when he was hacked by a friend who had been drinking with him.

According to the police, farmer Alejandro Bucalos was taken to the hospital in the municipality after his friend Julie Sumanga, 33, struck him on the head with a bolo at around 2 a.m. following a disagreement that escalated.

Bucalos defended himself and injured Sumanga, who fled in an unknown direction and is currently the subject of a manhunt.

