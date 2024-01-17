A 21-year-old resident suffered second-degree burns, and eight homes were completely destroyed, with three others partially damaged, in a fire that erupted at Purok Masaya, Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City earlier today, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported.

Witnesses reported that Lance Eclarino, a resident who was injured, incurred burns on his right arm while helping neighbors escape the fast-moving fire. They said that he broke a fence to create an escape route for his neighbors.

The BFP said it received the alarm and responded to the scene at around 4:50 in the morning. The fire out was declared at 6 a.m.

“Pagdating namin sa area nasa 90% na ang nasusunog, [gawa] sa light materials kasi ang mga bahay,” Senior Fire Officer 1 Mark Llacuna described the situation.

The aforementioned fire affected about 12 families in total, causing a damage estimate of $690,000.

The fire is believed to have originated from a vacant boarding house, reportedly owned by Dhancy Eala.

Llacuna said firefighting efforts involved a coordinated response from various agencies, including the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Philippine Air Force.

Currently, authorities are conducting an investigation into the exact cause of the fire.