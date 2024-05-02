A man was detained by personnel of the Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF) on the afternoon of May 1 after allegedly causing a disturbance, groping, and chasing an individual with a knife in Purok Molave, Peneyra Road, Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City.

The man, who is currently in the custody of City Police Station 1, was identified as Charlie Alvarez, 37.

According to a post by the Anti Crime Task Force on the We R1 at Your Service Facebook page, at around 4:56 p.m. on the said day, a complaint was lodged against Alvarez for groping alias J, 47, and allegedly chasing another named Merlyn Herher, 61, who was only accommodating him in her home.

“Nagmatigas sa imbitasyon ng tropa na dalhin ito sa Brgy. Hall ng San Pedro upang dun mapag-usapan ang reklamo tungkol sa kanya dahil nandun din sa area ang BCWPC. Ngunit pinagmumura na ang tropa dahil hindi daw ito sasama,” the ACTF said.