(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A man allegedly went on a rampage and indiscriminately attacked two residents with a bolo in Sitio Bubog, Barangay Amas, in the town of Brooke’s Point recently.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) stated that the suspect, Totoy Andao, launched a sudden and unprovoked attack on the victims, Larry Nalnaban and Pendena Uni, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on September 19.

In the initial investigation conducted by the Brooke’s Point police station, it appears that while Nalnaban was tending to his vegetable garden and his wife was doing laundry, Andao suddenly arrived and attacked him.

Andao hacked Nalnaban twice in the back as he tried to flee. When he couldn’t catch his first victim, Andao spotted Uni and attacked her instead.

The victims were taken to the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke’s Point by barangay officials for medical treatment, while the suspect fled in an unknown direction with the weapon, a 17-inch long bolo.

The suspect was apprehended by responding police personnel near the scene of the incident, and the bolo used was recovered from his possession.