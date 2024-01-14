A Family Court in Puerto Princesa City convicted a man accused of lascivious conduct against a minor, sentencing him to 10 years and one day to 17 years, four months, and one day of imprisonment for each count.

Judge Arlene Guillen of Branch 13, Family Court, at the Justice Hall in Barangay Sta. Monica, rendered a 16-page ruling in which she declared the defendant, AZP, guilty. The complaint that the young victim, LMD, submitted served as the basis for this decision.

“Wherefore, premises considered, the Court finds the accused AZP guilty beyond reasonable doubt of two counts of lascivious conduct under Section 5(b) of Republic Act No. 7610 charged in the information docketed as Criminal Case No. 42715 and Criminal Case No. 42716,” Guillen said in the decision.

Guillen mandated that AZP be subjected to a variable jail term, ranging from a minimum of 10 years and one day of imprisonment to a maximum of 17 years, four months, and one day of confinement for each instance of the committed offense.

Based on court records, the defendant committed three inappropriate actions in 2021, which included forcibly kissing the underage victim.

In 2022, AZP was accused of a fourth misconduct, involving another instance of kissing LMD.

The accused carried out these actions while he was in charge of his store, and the victim was alone and engaged in a transaction.

AZP rebutted the allegations put forth by his accuser throughout the sequence of legal proceedings.

However, Guillen affirmed that the prosecution effectively demonstrated the accused’s culpability with irrefutable evidence.

“Although, LMD’s testimony was uncorroborated, she was able to relate her experiences in a clear, positive, and convincing manner. In addition thereto, the accused neither denied nor discussed the aforesaid allegations against him, despite all the opportunities to dispute or disprove the same,” Guillen stated.

In the decision, Guillen cited the case of People vs. Tulagan and Jaime Capueta y Ataday vs. People of the Philippines, G.R. 240145, September 14, 2020, where the Supreme Court further explained: “It is sufficient that some compulsion equivalent to intimidation annuls or subdues the free exercise of the will of the offended party. This is especially true in the case of young, innocent, and immature girls who could not be expected to act with equanimity of disposition and with nerves of steel. Young girls cannot be expected to act like adults under the same circumstances or to have the courage and intelligence to disregard the threat.”

Guillen additionally directed AZP to compensate LMD with ₱50,000 for civil indemnity, ₱50,000 for moral damages, ₱50,000 for exemplary damages, and a ₱15,000 fine for each count of the crime committed.

“The accused shall pay interests on all damages awarded at the legal rate of six percent per annum from the date of the finality of this judgement until fully paid. Costs de officio. So ordered,” Guillen stated.