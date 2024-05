A man filed a complaint of physical assault against his LGBTQ partner on Saturday morning, May 4.

According to the complainant at Police Station 1, he was allegedly struck with a wood by his partner during their altercation.

We R1 at Your Service said on its Facebook page that the victim, Bobby Bantillo, 24, of Barangay Bangong Silang, personally went to the office of the Anti Crime Task Force to file a complaint against his partner, Gary Racasa.

Upon returning home from drinking with his friends, Racasa and Bantillo engaged in an argument that escalated into physical violence.

“Ayun sa kanya ay papauwi na umano ito galing sa kanyang mga barkada sa Buncag pagtapos nilang uminom, nang makauwi na ito sa kanilang tinitirahan ay biglang nagalit ang kanyang kinakasama kaya’t pinalo ito ng dos por dos at nasangga ng kaliwang braso nito na nagdulot ng sugat at pasa,” the We R1 post said.