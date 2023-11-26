A man was fatally stabbed in Brooke’s Point on Sunday following a dispute with his relative.

Reports from the police said alias Manman was stabbed around 11:30 p.m. in Barangay Salogon by alias Nel, his cousin, who engaged him in an argument while they were drinking together.

Emergency responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Brooke’s Point took the victim to the hospital. Despite efforts to save him, Manman was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

Nel was arrested by the police, and a 12-inch knife, believed to be the weapon used in the assault, was recovered at the scene.