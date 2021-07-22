Man fatally hacks brother over missing bale of palay

Patrick Aborot Magbanua, 27, was hacked by his brother on the right arm with a bolo.

A man reportedly hacked his younger brother to death during a quarrel Wednesday in Roxas municipality in northern Palawan.

According to a report from the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), Joseph Aborot Magbanua, 33, hacked his younger brother Patrick Aborot Magbanua, 27, when he intervened to prevent him from punishing his stepson over a missing bale of palay in Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Magara in Roxas town.

P/Maj. Erwin Carandang, head of the Roxas MPS, said Joseph was angry with his stepson at first, but Patrick interfered by throwing a stone at him.

Patrick was then pursued by Joseph, who struck him on the right arm with a bolo.

Patrick died as a result of severe bleeding, the police report claimed.

“Dahil lang doon sa bigkis ng palay na nawawala, na ibinibintang niya (Joseph) sa stepson niya. Pero sabi naman ng tatay ng suspek at biktima, maging ng stepson, wala naman daw nawawala at posible lang na nagkamali lang siya ng bilang,” said Carandang.

Joseph, who managed to elude arrest, will face charges of grave threat and murder, according to Carandang.

“Nakatunog siya kaagad, ang plano sana ng kanyang pamilya (asawa at mga anak) niya after ng insidente ay tumakas papuntang Dumaran. Mag-aabang sila ng sasakyan sa Barangay Nicanor Zabala. Bago namin sila malapitan ay tumakbo na siya sa masukal, hindi na din naming naabutan,” he said.

