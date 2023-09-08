Two individuals who were having a drinking session around 9 p.m. last night in Bay-Bay 1, Barangay Manalo, faced a grim fate when they were targeted and shot by an unknown attacker.

According to a report, Nelson Gustillo Bunque, 54, succumbed to his injuries on the night of September 7, while Reny Baton Trinidad, 41, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm and was rushed to the hospital.

Based on information obtained by Palawan News, the victims were in the midst of a drinking session, accompanied by a certain Mike Nuñez, when, seemingly without provocation, an individual dressed in a black T-shirt, black shorts, a black cap, and a face mask approached them from behind and fired two shots.

As a result, Bunque suffered a gunshot wound to his head, which tragically led to his immediate demise, while Trinidad was rushed to the Ospital ng Palawan for medical attention.