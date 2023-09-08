Two individuals who were having a drinking session around 9 p.m. last night in Bay-Bay 1, Barangay Manalo, faced a grim fate when they were targeted and shot by an unknown attacker.

According to a report, Nelson Gustillo Bunque, 54, succumbed to his injuries on the night of September 7, while Reny Baton Trinidad, 41, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm and was rushed to the hospital.

Based on information obtained by Palawan News, the victims were in the midst of a drinking session, accompanied by a certain Mike Nuñez, when, seemingly without provocation, an individual dressed in a black T-shirt, black shorts, a black cap, and a face mask approached them from behind and fired two shots.

As a result, Bunque suffered a gunshot wound to his head, which tragically led to his immediate demise, while Trinidad was rushed to the Ospital ng Palawan for medical attention.

Previous articlePALECO promotes handmade cashew processing through livelihood program
Next articlePCSDS receives new coral monitoring technology, training from Australian gov’t
Palawan News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR