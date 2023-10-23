(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A motorcycle rider died over the weekend after colliding with an ambulance at Kilometer 41, South National Highway, Barangay Napsan.

The incident on October 21 resulted in the death of Louie Jay Moya, 26, a collector for a motorcycle company from Barangay Sicsican.

The ambulance driver, Teodulfo Medel, 44, a government employee from Brgy. Napsan, was the other party involved.

A report from Police Station 2 (PS 2) stated that the ambulance was heading to Napsan when the accident occurred. Moya’s motorcycle skidded due to heavy rains, entering the path of the oncoming ambulance.

The impact caused Moya’s motorcycle to move into the ambulance’s lane, and the rider was thrown beneath it.

Despite Medel’s attempts to provide first aid, Moya succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Medel called for help, and the police mobile force from Brgy. Luzviminda arrived. An ambulance from the satellite clinic in the same barangay also came and transported Moya to Adventist Hospital Palawan, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Captain Douglas Sabando, PS 2’s chief of police, reported that both parties have resolved the matter, and the family of the deceased won’t pursue legal action.