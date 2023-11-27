An unidentified man died in a motorcycle accident on the national road in Sitio Sabsaban, Barangay Tabon, Quezon, at around 11:45 p.m. last night, November 26.

The man was found bloodied and unconscious on the road at the said location by the personnel of Palawan Rescue 165.

A report from the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) said it’s possible that the man was intoxicated while driving his red RUSI 125 motorcycle.

They believe he was traveling from the north towards the south when he collided with a stockpile on the right side of the road and lost control of the motorcycle.

The victim was taken to the Quezon Medicare Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor due to severe head injuries.