A 22-year-old man was killed in Barangay Bagong Bayan, Elnido, yesterday morning, March 17, allegedly stabbed by individuals he had a dispute with in the area.

The victim was identified as Jimmy Paredes, a resident of El Nido, while the suspects were identified only by the aliases Nardo, 48, and Ver, 42.

The altercation began between Paredes’ sibling and the suspect, Ver, during a singing contest in the barangay around 4 a.m. on Sunday, escalating into a physical fight that was immediately stopped by village officials.

According to the report from the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS), after the altercation at the barangay plaza, Paredes and his sibling went near the house of Ver around 6 a.m. and confronted them.

Ver emerged followed by his older sibling, Nardo, and allegedly stabbed Paredes.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The two suspects are now in the custody of El Nido MPS, while Paredes’ sibling sustained minor injuries.