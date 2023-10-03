A person was found dead following a fist fight with another individual early on Sunday in Brgy. San Manuel.

Witnesses informed police investigators that the two men had a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

The deceased victim was identified as Jeffrey Aniar, 47, a resident of Purok Aplaya. He was discovered unconscious and lying on the road by barangay tanods or peacekeepers who responded to the incident.

He was subsequently transported to the Ospital ng Palawan, where the attending physician pronounced him deceased.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has arrested Mark Anthony Javarez, 24, also a resident of Purok Aplaya in Brgy. San Manuel, who was the other party involved in the altercation with the victim.

