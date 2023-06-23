A 37-year-old man was killed in a vehicular accident in Culion town, northern Palawan, on Tuesday afternoon after being run over by the tricycle he was driving.

A report issued by the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) on Wednesday, June 21, identified the victim as Philip Chavez, a resident of the same barangay.

Preliminary investigations claimed the incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. on June 20 as Chavez was taking a few pupils from Burabod Elementary School to the barangay proper when he lost control of the tricycle.

The incident resulted in the forceful ejection of the students from the vehicle, while Chavez’s attempt to jump out, unfortunately, proved unsuccessful.

By the time emergency responders arrived at the scene, the victim’s body had already been transferred to his residence by grieving relatives.

The students who were onboard the tricycle during the incident are reportedly receiving medical attention and support to overcome the traumatic experience.