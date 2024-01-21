A resident from Barangay Panalingaan in Rizal, Southern Palawan, will be charged with direct assault for attempting to stab the town’s municipal police chief, an attack that occurred during a law enforcement operation early on Saturday morning but resulted in no injuries to the officer.

The man has been identified as Jesmar Buyoc Montejo, 21, a resident of Sitio Darapiton, in the same barangay.

Before this, Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS) Chief P/Maj. Thirz Starky Timbancaya said that they were in the area to execute an arrest warrant for murder and for violation of Republic Act 11235, an act that prevents and penalizes the use of motorcycles in the commission of crimes.

The warrant was for the brothers Robert Picases Demayo, also known as “Kato,” and Eziekel Demayo Picases, known as “Boying,” who managed to escape.

“Noong pagdating namin sa lugar, may sumigaw agad na, ‘Kato, may mga pulis!’ Itong si Montejo bigla na lang humarang at lumapit, at saka agad akong inundayan ng saksak,” Timbancaya explained.

“Mabuti na lang naiwasan ko, hanggang nagpambuno kami at nag agawan nang gamit niyang kutsilyo,” he added.

With the assistance of other police personnel, Montejo was apprehended and later identified as an associate and friend of the two brothers who are suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, the Picases brothers, suspects in the July 11, 2023, murder of Arnel Tacmoy, a former foreman at a hospital construction site in Panalingaan, are still at large.

The brothers attacked Tacmoy, hacking him with a bladed weapon. Despite the victim’s efforts to flee, the brothers pursued him on a motorcycle.