A resident of Jacana in Barangay Bancao-Bancao has been arrested for stealing a water meter in Brgy. San Miguel. He was identified as Jeje Aurellio, 28.

Aurelio was arrested at 4 a.m., June 3, according to the city police. He was caught while personnel of the PCP San Miguel were performing mobile patrolling around the area.

It’s claimed that he was spotted next to the water meter of the PPC Water District, engaged in forcefully damaging and subsequently taking it.

During a search, authorities found in the suspect’s possession a knife roughly 10 inches long, three water valves with GI pipe, and plumbing equipment.

The city police said he will be charged for violating Batas Pambansa No. 6, also known as the act penalizing the theft of minerals, resources, or products of national economy and other related purposes.