The Taytay police arrested on November 1, a person who assaulted a local resident with a bolo while inside his home.

The incident happened in Barangay Bantulan, Taytay.

The police identified the victim as Ruel Salip, a 45. According to the police report, he was at home with his wife when the attacker, identified only as Glenn, barged into their house while drunk and brandishing a bolo.

The suspect was arrested and the recovered evidence are now in the custody of the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS).