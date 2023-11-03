The Taytay police arrested on November 1, a person who assaulted a local resident with a bolo while inside his home.

The incident happened in Barangay Bantulan, Taytay.

The police identified the victim as Ruel Salip, a 45. According to the police report, he was at home with his wife when the attacker, identified only as Glenn, barged into their house while drunk and brandishing a bolo.

The suspect was arrested and the recovered evidence are now in the custody of the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

