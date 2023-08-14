A bolo-wielding assailant attacked a man who was traveling with his wife to sell vegetables in Barangay Quinlogan in Quezon town on Saturday morning, August 12.

The victim has been identified in a report of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) as Michael Bolo, 45, a resident of Brgy. Princess Urduja in Narra town. The suspect, currently at large, is named Michael Asturias, also known as Mike, from Palo-Palo, Brgy. Burirao, in the same town.

Police investigations revealed that the victim and his wife, whose name was not disclosed, were in Brgy. Quinlogan to sell vegetables.

Upon reaching a section of the national highway in Brgy. Quinlogan, they coincidentally encountered the suspect, who was also with his wife.

Asturias confronted Bolo, and they had a heated argument due to a misunderstanding that had occurred on August 11.

Moments later, Asturias pulled out a bolo from his top down, chased, and attacked Bolo.

The victim sustained minor injuries but managed to run to evade further assault. Meanwhile, the suspect fled towards the municipality of Rizal.

The police report did not mention Bolo’s current condition.

Police personnel from the Quezon municipal police station have been sent to Rizal to initiate a manhunt operation to apprehend Asturias.