Authorities intercepted a motorcycle carrying contraband cigarettes and suspected illegal drugs during a routine stop at a Comelec checkpoint along the national highway in Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect on Tuesday night.

A report from the Police Provincial Office (PPO) released by Police Major Ric Ramos identified the arrested suspect on the night of September 5 as Izlan Aras Abdal, a resident of the same barangay.

The checkpoint, carried out in accordance with Republic Act 10643, aimed to ensure compliance with election-related regulations.

Around 9:30 p.m. on the said day, the checkpoint team flagged down Abdal’s motorcycle and during the verification process, the authorities noticed something suspicious inside his slightly open backpack. Suspicion grew, leading to a thorough search of his belongings.

The search uncovered three heat-sealed sachets of white crystalline substance, believed to be shabu, a small bottle of suspected methamphetamine, various drug paraphernalia such as disposable lighters, improvised straw totters, improvised metal totter, rolled aluminum foils, and used aluminum foils, along with miscellaneous items including scissors and cash in various denominations.

Also confiscated from his possession were a ream of New Belin and two reams of Fort, which are smuggled cigarettes.

Abdal now faces charges of violating Republic Act 10643, along with Sections 11 and 12 of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.