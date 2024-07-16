Police Station 2 now has custody of the man who was one of the first four arrested for robbing a man who was just using his cellphone on the side of the road in Barangay Iwahig, Puerto Princesa City, on the evening of May 17.

The suspect, Rodel Vitobio Gonzalo, 42, was arrested by personnel from Police Station 2 through a warrant issued by Judge Ryan Hartzell Balisacan of Branch 51, Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court, dated July 1.

Gonzalo, along with the earlier arrested and charged individuals Ericson Agustin Lansing, 24; Angelo Barraquias Bernabe, 18; Mikko Guita Duarta, 20; and John Paul Robles Acebuche, 24, were riding a tricycle when they passed by the victim in Iwahig.

The victim immediately reported to the barangay and fortunately identified the first four suspects who passed through the area still on the same tricycle.

The suspects took the victim’s cellphone and pointed a .38 caliber revolver at him.

The court recommended bail set at ₱100,000 for the temporary release of Gonzalo.