Local authorities arrested a resident of Aborlan during a joint buy-bust operation Wednesday, November 22, in Barangay Antipuluan, Narra, in Southern Palawan.

In an operation carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Palawan Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), and Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS), a certain alias “Mon” was arrested while selling to an undercover authority.

The illegal contraband weighs 0.03 grams with an estimated value of P1,000.

The arrested person is currently in the custody of Narra MPS as authorities proceed with the necessary legal actions.